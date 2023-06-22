Newcastle line up £70m move to sign West Ham attacking midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for West Ham United attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Newcastle could be prepared to pay around £70million for the transfer of Paqueta, who could be an ideal partner for fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes.

Paqueta joined the Hammers from Lyon last summer, and he’s impressed in his first season in English football, contributing to the club’s Europa Conference League victory.

Although Newcastle are also working on signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, it seems Paqueta could be another option to strengthen in the middle of the park.

West Ham surely won’t want to sell Paqueta, especially as they’re facing interest in Declan Rice from Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd.

Newcastle have also been linked with James Maddison in that area of the pitch.