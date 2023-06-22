Structure of Man City’s incoming Declan Rice bid includes two-instalments

After learning the player is open to joining them this summer, Manchester City, according to recent reports, are set to make West Ham an official offer for midfielder Declan Rice.

That’s according to a recent report from Nathan Gissing, who is reporting that the Cityzens are preparing to offer the Hammers £75m across two-instalments, as well as £15m worth of add-ons.

Set to leave West Ham after 10 years, Rice, 24, who is also a top target for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, is shaping to be one of this summer’s biggest sagas.

Having already seen two bids rejected, the Gunners will need to go back with a third offer if they’re to stand any chance of winning the race to sign the highly-rated England international.

However, now being rivalled by Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners, Arsenal’s confidence in landing the 24-year-old West Ham captain will have undoubtedly taken a knock.

Whether or not David Moyes’ men accept a £90m offer made up of at least two payments remains to be seen though.

