Manchester United reportedly look set to make another bid for Chelsea star Mason Mount, but while internal discussions over West Ham captain Declan Rice have taken place, it’s likely to be unrealistic for the club to spend so much on one player in this transfer window.

That’s according to Sky Sports in the video report below…

Mount could be a fine signing for Man Utd if he can get back to his best, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea live to regret letting another big name join a rival as Kai Havertz also closes in on joining Arsenal, while Mateo Kovacic is on his way to Manchester City.

Arsenal fans, however, will be relieved that it currently seems unlikely for United to be serious runners in the race to sign Rice, who would be a huge signing for either club.

