Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract and he has not signed an extension with Spurs.

Naturally, there have been rumours that the player could look to move on in the summer and Manchester United are keen on signing him.

However, the striker is valued at £100 million and Manchester United are not willing to offer above £80 million for him.

Apparently, the Red Devils have now asked the England international to convey his desire to leave Tottenham to the club and submit a transfer request.

According to the report via Daily Mail, Manchester United are prepared to turn their attention towards alternatives like Rasmus Hojlund if a deal for Kane cannot be worked out.

The England international is one of the best strikers of his generation and he could transform Manchester United in the attack.

The Tottenham star has 32 goals across all competitions this past season and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him.

Marcus Rashford is the only reliable goalscorer at the club right now and Manchester United will need more options if they want to compete for the league title and the Champions League.

Kane is yet to be in a single trophy at the club level and he might feel that a move to Manchester United could help him with some silver war. The Red Devils managed to win the English League Cup this past season.

Kane is the kind of signing that could transform them into genuine title contenders next year.