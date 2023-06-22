Manchester United closer to £60million transfer compromise

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to a compromise with Chelsea over the transfer fee for Mason Mount.

The England international had been valued at around £70m by the Blues, while Man Utd failed with an opening offer of £50m, but it now seems a compromise on a £60m fee could do the job, according to the Daily Mirror.

It looks like the Red Devils are getting closer to pouncing for Mount, with Chelsea surely always likely to back down on this eventually due to the 24-year-old being in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

As explained by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning, Mount has informed Chelsea he would not be signing a new deal, which put pressure on them to lower their demands.

Mount looks an exciting signing for United if it goes through, with Erik ten Hag clearly in need of more depth in the attacking midfield department after being slightly over-reliant on Bruno Fernandes in that department, while Christian Eriksen isn’t getting any younger.

Although last season was not the best for Mount, he has previously looked a top talent for Chelsea and many fans will surely be concerned about the prospect of losing him to a rival.