Chelsea are reportedly considering a number of potential attacking midfield players to replace the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues are said to like Ajax star Mohammed Kudus as one potential option, following the Ghana international’s superb recent form in the Eredivisie, as well as some impressive displays in the Champions League last season.

Kudus has also been linked with Manchester United by 90min in recent times, and it’s not too surprising that he has other interest from big names in the Premier League.

Chelsea are on the brink of selling Havertz to Arsenal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column this morning, while Mount is being targeted by Man Utd.

While it was necessary for Chelsea to trim down their squad this summer, it’s clear they can’t lose too many players all at once and will need to replace some.

Unwanted squad members like Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech might not be missed too much, but Havertz and Mount departures might have a bigger impact, so there’s surely room for someone like Kudus to come in.