Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Habib Diallo this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle scouts were in attendance when Senegal beat Brazil 4-2 on Tuesday, and they were impressed with the performance of Diallo.

The 28-year-old managed to get on the scoresheet against Brazil and he has been outstanding for Ligue 1 club Strasbourg this past season.

Diallo has 20 goals across all competitions and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies have secured qualification to the Champions League and they will need a bigger and better squad to do well in the European competition. They need to bring an attacking reinforcements and Diallo seems like the perfect option for them.

The 28-year-old has the physicality to succeed in English football and he will help share the goalscoring burden with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Apparently, the striker is valued at £20 million and Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to afford him.

Diallo has a contract with Strasbourg until the summer of 2025 and the French outfit a ready to let him leave if their valuation is met.

£20 million seems quite reasonable for a proven goalscorer like him as Newcastle should look to get the deal done quickly. The Magpies had an impressive campaign this past year and they will look to improve on that and challenge for trophies next season.

As for Diallo, it would be a major step up in his career and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League and champions League with Newcastle.