Newcastle make major breakthrough in race to sign Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United are in line to make one of their biggest-ever transfers.

After enjoying a successful campaign that resulted in them qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Toon are set for a busy and important summer transfer window.

Looking to add quality to the spine of his team, manager Eddie Howe is believed to want to sign at least one high-profile midfielder to accompany fan-favourite Bruno Guimaraes, and according to recent reports, the name at the top of the Englishman’s wishlist is AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali.

Stunning fans, both their own and rival ones, the Magpies appear to be closing in on Tonali, and according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Howe’s side have now agreed to personal terms with the Rossoneri’s highly-rated number eight.

Sandro Tonali and Newcastle have now reached agreement on personal terms for €8m salary net per season plus €2m add-ons. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC Contract will be valid until June 2026, waiting for the two clubs to complete their final agreement on €70m deal structure/add-ons. pic.twitter.com/Xj94zmFboq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Offering a three-year contract, the uber-wealthy Geordies, assuming they can finalise a £60m (€70m) transfer with their Italian rivals, will welcome Tonali to St James’ Park in time for next season.