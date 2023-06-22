Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace this summer.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Premier League side have now made an enquiry for the 27-year-old Denmark defender.

Andersen has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the league since joining the club in 2021 for a fee of £17 million.

It is no surprise that Newcastle looking to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially now that they are in the Champions League.

Although the Magpies had one of the best defensive units in the league this past season, they will have to improve in the department as they will be facing world-class attackers on a weekly basis in the Champions League.

Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, and Dan Burn are the only reliable defenders at the club and Newcastle must look to bring in at least another quality central defender. Andersen could form a quality partnership with Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence next season.

A move to Newcastle would be a major step up in the player’s career as well and the Danish centre-back is likely to be tempted to join them. Andersen is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and he has three years left on his current contract with Crystal Palace.

The London club are likely to demand a premium and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they should be able to afford a big-money move for the defender if they are truly interested in signing him.