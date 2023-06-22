Opinion: Why West Ham need to sign ‘nasty’ Matteo Guendouzi

As and when it’s confirmed that club captain, Declan Rice, has parted company with West Ham, the east Londoners need to go all out to ensure they sign Marseille’s Matteo Guendouzi.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has been out of the Premier League spotlight somewhat, after being bombed out by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal because of his controversial character.

For far too long now, West Ham have been one of the ‘nice guys’ of the English top-flight, and it’s about time that they signed a player like Guendouzi who has got something about him.

He’s the type of player you hate to play against but who is brilliant to have in your team, and aside from his ‘nastiness,’ he can play a bit too.

Five goals and four assists as well as a decent 87.8 percent pass completion success per WhoScored is only a very slight downgrade on Rice’s six goals, two assists and 88.9 pass success.

Whilst they’re not the same type of player, Guendouzi’s grit, fire and will to win is just what the Hammers need in midfield.

Of course, controlled aggression from the Frenchman would be preferable to his assault on Brighton and Hove Albion’s Neal Maupay – which was the beginning of the end of his time in north London – but he still needs to be allowed to have an ‘edge.’

Take that away and he won’t be the same player, and if West Ham want to be successful again next season they don’t need any shrinking violets in their squad.