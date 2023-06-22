Picture: Man United’s Mason Greenwood seen on a pitch for the first time since arrest

For the first time in almost 18 months, Man United star, Mason Greenwood, has been seen training on a football pitch.

Greenwood was arrested back in January 2022, but charges were subsequently dropped, however, the Red Devils still haven’t publicly backed their player.

It’s not known whether Erik ten Hag will look to re-integrate the player into the first-team set-up from next season or not.

Regardless of whether that’s the case, The Sun reported on the fact that the player was starting to build his fitness back up with a training session at a public sports centre and with a private coach.