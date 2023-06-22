Picture: Mo Salah signs for Saudi outfit Al-Adalah

Liverpool fans could be forgiven for having a meltdown at the news that Mo Salah has signed for Saudi Pro League outfit, Al-Adalah.

With so many players from the top European leagues being targeted to make a move this summer, adding Salah would’ve been a real coup for the league.

However, on this occasion, it isn’t the Egyptian King that has put pen to paper on a deal for Al-Adalah.

Fortunately, for followers of the Reds at least, it’s his namesake, a left-back, that has been unveiled.

Picture from Al-Adalah