Manchester United transfer target’s asking price soars to £70m in the space of just a week

Manchester United are reportedly facing a huge issue with Rasmus Hojlund’s asking price due to the way clubs from Saudi Arabia have distorted the transfer market.

The Red Devils have been keen on Hojlund in recent times, but according to the Independent, a deal may no longer be so straightforward as his asking price has almost doubled from £45m to £70m in the space of a week.

The exciting young Denmark international could be a fine signing for Man Utd and other top clubs, but it remains to be seen if anyone will be willing to pay quite that much for him at the moment.

Still, it shows the state of the market that Hojlund’s club Atalanta now feel they can demand such crazy money for their star player.

The Independent state that the recent rise of the Saudi Pro League could be majorly threatening to Europe’s elite as it’s started to affect all their transfer plans in a way they weren’t quite expecting.

United may want to wait and see how this develops, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll now be ready to go all in for Hojlund, not that they’ll necessarily be left with too many alternatives.