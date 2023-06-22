Real Madrid could end up paying closer to €134m for Jude Bellingham

When Real Madrid announced the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, it seemed that there was universal agreement that Los Blancos had made one of the signings of the summer.

It’s hard to believe that the England international is just 19 years of age, given the mature way in which he handles himself on and off the pitch.

His opening press conference after his capture had been officially announced only strengthened the view that Bellingham was destined to eventually play for a club of such stature.

However, Real are certainly going to have to put their hands in their pockets if Bellingham manages to meet all of the contractual elements of the bonus clauses that have apparently been inserted in the deal.

According to Sport (h/t Football Espana), the €103m fee paid could rise to €134m. At that price, it’s little wonder that Liverpool pulled out of the deal, and one could argue that in getting Alexis Mac Allister for a reported £35m, the Reds have potentially done the better initial business.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal could pay up to €50m for stunning Serie A talent this summer Tottenham edging closer to deal for 28-year-old Barcelona talent Picture: Mo Salah signs for Saudi outfit Al-Adalah

Of course, Bellingham’s ceiling and expected longevity in the game was always going to push his price through the roof, and the pressure will be on his shoulders to deliver week in and week out in La Liga.

If he continues on the same trajectory as he has at Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund, even if Real have to pay closer to the higher figure, they’ll believe that they have got themselves a bargain.