Real Madrid have Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement lined up for 2024

Real Madrid are planning to appoint Xabi Alonso as the club’s new head coach when Carlo Ancelotti leaves in 2024.

The legendary Italian coach has already decided that he will leave the Bernabeu at the end of next season when his contract expires and will take up the role of head coach of the Brazil National Team.

Before that time arrives, Real Marid will highly likely have a replacement already lined up and according to German outlet BILD, Los Blancos are planning a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso to be their next manager after the former midfielder impressed during his first season in the Bundesliga.

? Real Madrid are planning to appoint Xabi Alonso as the club's new head coach when Carlo Ancelotti leaves in 2024. (Source: BILD) pic.twitter.com/cMvUl6reKo — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 21, 2023

Leverkusen struggled during the opening part of their season and when Alonso arrived at the club, they were close to the bottom of the league. The Spanish coach implemented his possession-based football and managed to guide them up to sixth in the Bundesliga, securing their qualification for the Europa League next season.

This has impressed a lot of top clubs around Europe and Real Madrid seem to be one of them. Alonso played in Madrid for many years and understands the magnitude and expectations of the club.

His appointment would be a shrewd one by Madrid but there will be others under consideration for the role.