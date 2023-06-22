New club enter the race for Chelsea star with helping hand from advancing Newcastle transfer deal

AC Milan are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer in a slightly surprising development.

The Belgium international may have had two spells at Inter Milan, but it now seems their San Siro rivals are also joining the conversation as they expect to have money to spend from the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that Milan could be ready to use the money from Tonali’s exit to fund a move for Lukaku, who is a target up front alongside free agent Marcus Thuram.

It perhaps makes sense that the Rossoneri are keen to buy a new centre-forward this summer after the retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Olivier Giroud isn’t getting any younger either.

Chelsea may well be relieved that there’s growing interest in Lukaku now after his struggles at Stamford Bridge, and it seems they’ll partly have Newcastle to thank if this sale does materialise.

Fabrizio Romano has written about Tonali’s move to St James’ Park progressing well in his CaughtOffside column today.