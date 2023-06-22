Liverpool appreciate Bayern Munich star but have two other transfer priorities

Liverpool are admirers of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but have two other transfer priorities for the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international has had a difficult time at Bayern, not playing as much as he would’ve liked, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will be the club to rescue him from the Allianz Arena.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that the Reds are currently focusing on Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone as targets in midfield, even though they also have an appreciation of Gravenberch’s qualities.

Romano also added that talks will take place soon between Gravenberch and Bayern bosses, including head coach Thomas Tuchel, to clarify his situation, with the Bundesliga giants seemingly keen to keep hold of the 21-year-old.

“Elsewhere, Ryan Gravenberch was asked about interest from Premier League clubs and he certainly sounded open to the idea of moving because he wants to play more,” Romano explained.

“Liverpool appreciate Gravenberch, for sure. But for now their focus remains on Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone. For Gravenberch, Bayern’s position is crucial as they don’t want to sell him, but conversations between the player, club and manager Thomas Tuchel will take place soon to clarify the situation.”

Neil Jones has also written exclusively for CaughtOffside to discuss Liverpool’s pursuit of Thuram, plus possible interest in two signings in defence.