“The player has accepted” – Fabrizio Romano delivers two key Arsenal transfer updates

There’s been a quick double dose of Arsenal transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, and it’s fair to say it’s going to get a mixed reaction from Gunners fans.

It seems there have been major developments on the Declan Rice transfer saga, with Manchester City now stepping up their interest, though Romano has tweeted that Arsenal remain confident and that an offer will only from from City if the England international himself signals that he’s willing to move to the Etihad Stadium.

See below for the latest details from Romano on Twitter, as he says City were always expected to join the race, but things may not be as far advanced as other sources have suggested, with Arsenal still confident and set to bid again for the 24-year-old…

Declan Rice deal. West Ham always expected Man City to join the race after Gündogan decision. Man City will only bid if player agrees to the move. ? #MCFC Arsenal remain confident and prepared to bid again for Declan. Arteta, insisting. ??? #AFC No approach from Man United. pic.twitter.com/1Xwb64Amov — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Romano has positive news on Arsenal’s pursuit of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who has accepted a move to link up with Mikel Arteta’s side.

As per his tweet below, it seems AFC are edging closer to a full agreement on personal terms for the Netherlands international, with negotiations between the two clubs now set to follow…

Understand Arsenal are advancing on full agreement on personal terms with Jurrien Timber. The player has accepted to join Arsenal. ???? #AFC Negotiations will follow between Ajax and Arsenal in the next hours and days. New bid expected soon. pic.twitter.com/mUqF1xKvm1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Arsenal fans will hope their club can remain in a strong position for Rice, or else City landing him surely gives them a huge advantage in next season’s title race again.

Timber would be a fine signing, however, so this could still be a strong summer for the north London giants, with Kai Havertz also on his way to the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea.