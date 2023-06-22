Versatile Leicester City ace could ask to leave after Maresca’s arrival

Posted by

According to recent reports, Leicester City full-back James Justin is likely to push to leave the King Power Stadium during this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim that following Enzo Maresca’s arrival, Justin is one player set to depart.

More Stories / Latest News
“The player has accepted” – Fabrizio Romano delivers two key Arsenal transfer updates
West Ham looking to sign 27-year-old PL ace, David Moyes an admirer
Clint Dempsey hints £57m striker could join West Ham in June

Following the Foxes’ relegation back to the Championship on the final day of last season, the 2016 Premier League champions will now need to put in a solid campaign if they’re to make an instant return to England’s top flight and a league they once dominated.

If they’re to do that, they might have to find a replacement for Justin though. The English full-back still has three years left on his deal, but failure to convince him it is worth playing in the Championship, could lead to an unhappy player being on their books and that is certainly not something Maresca will want during his opening season in charge of the side.

More Stories James Justin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.