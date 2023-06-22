Versatile Leicester City ace could ask to leave after Maresca’s arrival

According to recent reports, Leicester City full-back James Justin is likely to push to leave the King Power Stadium during this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim that following Enzo Maresca’s arrival, Justin is one player set to depart.

Following the Foxes’ relegation back to the Championship on the final day of last season, the 2016 Premier League champions will now need to put in a solid campaign if they’re to make an instant return to England’s top flight and a league they once dominated.

If they’re to do that, they might have to find a replacement for Justin though. The English full-back still has three years left on his deal, but failure to convince him it is worth playing in the Championship, could lead to an unhappy player being on their books and that is certainly not something Maresca will want during his opening season in charge of the side.