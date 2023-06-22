Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a move back to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from L’Equipe, West Ham United are keen on signing the 24-year-old French midfielder this summer and they are likely to make an offer for him once Declan Rice is sold.

Rice is hoping to join the club in the Champions League and he has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

The report from L’Equipe claims that Marseille and the 24-year-old midfielder’s representatives are expecting West Ham to come forward with a concrete proposal once the England international is sold.

Rice has been a key player for West Ham and the Hammers will have to replace him adequately. Guendouzi has done well for the French outfit and he has previously shown his quality in England with Arsenal. There is no doubt that the Frenchman could prove to be a quality signing for West Ham.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can get the deal done. Declan Rice is likely to fetch substantial money this summer and West Ham should be able to strengthen their squad significantly.

Guendouzi has played in the Premier League before and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

The 24-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching experience. He could develop into a top-class central midfielder for the Hammers in the coming seasons.