West Ham United are interested in signing the Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The 22-year-old striker was on loan at Ligue 1 club Reims this past season and he was outstanding for the French outfit. Balogun managed to score 21 goals across all competitions and his performances have caught the attention of a number of clubs.

It is no secret that West Ham need to bring in a quality goalscorer this summer and the Arsenal striker could prove to be a solid, long-term investment. According to football transfers, West Ham have discussed Balogun during talks regarding Declan Rice with Arsenal.

Players like Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have been underwhelming this past season and West Ham must look to bring in a reliable goalscorer this summer.

The 22-year-old Arsenal striker is unlikely to get regular first-team opportunities at the Emirates and a move away from Arsenal would be ideal for him.

A move to West Ham would allow him to showcase his qualities in the Premier League and continue in London. Furthermore, West Ham managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League this past season and they will be competing in the Europa League next year.

They are likely to be an attractive destination for players and Balogun could be open to the idea of playing for them.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to showcase his qualities at the highest level with regular first-team action and West Ham can provide him with the platform. They could help the 22-year-old continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Balogun has shown that he can be a prolific goalscorer and he could sort out West Ham’s goalscoring problems next season.