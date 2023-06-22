West Ham United are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer.

The 27-year-old has had a difficult time at Manchester City since joining the club and he has started just two Premier League games this past season.

Phillips failed to start a single game in the Champions League for the treble winners and it would be ideal for him to leave the club permanently this summer.

The England international needs to play regularly in order to cement his place in the national team setup ahead of the European championships and a move to West Ham could help him get his career back on track.

Meanwhile, West Ham need to bring in a quality replacement for Declan Rice when he is sold and his international teammate Phillips could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Phillips was a key player for Leeds United during his time at Elland Road and he will be hoping to get back to his best once again.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City are keen on signing Declan Rice and West Ham are now exploring the possibility of using Kalvin Phillips in the deal. Manager, David Moyes is reportedly an admirer of the Manchester City midfielder.

A part exchange deal involving the two players would be ideal for both clubs, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Rice is thought to be a target for Arsenal as well but the Gunners have already had an offer rejected for the England international.

Manchester City certainly have more financial resources compared to the Gunners and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with West Ham now.