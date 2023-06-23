Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to journalist Phil Hay, Leeds are now prepared to let him leave this summer if an acceptable bid is presented.

Clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in the 23-year-old French goalkeeper in the past.

Apparently, there is a mutual feeling between the player and Leeds that it is best for him to move on this summer.

The player has established himself as a reliable Premier League goalkeeper and he could prove to be an important signing for most clubs in the division. Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and Meslier certainly deserves to play in the top flight.

Moving away from Leeds would be the ideal next step in his career and he will be hoping to perform at a high level and force his way into the national team squad as well.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a talented player with a big future ahead of him and it remains to be seen where he ends up.