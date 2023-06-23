23-year-old linked with Tottenham and Chelsea will be allowed to leave

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to journalist Phil Hay, Leeds are now prepared to let him leave this summer if an acceptable bid is presented.

Clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in the 23-year-old French goalkeeper in the past.

Apparently, there is a mutual feeling between the player and Leeds that it is best for him to move on this summer.

The player has established himself as a reliable Premier League goalkeeper and he could prove to be an important signing for most clubs in the division. Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and Meslier certainly deserves to play in the top flight.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham eyeing up a move for 26-year-old midfield ace
Future of exciting Man United youngster uncertain with Erik ten Hag to make decision soon
24-year-old Bundesliga ace keen on Tottenham transfer this summer

Moving away from Leeds would be the ideal next step in his career and he will be hoping to perform at a high level and force his way into the national team squad as well.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a talented player with a big future ahead of him and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

More Stories Illan Meslier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.