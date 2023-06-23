Arsenal now in pole position to land in-demand £50m star wanted by several Premier League clubs

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia following recent developments in the race for the midfielder.

According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old has verbally agreed to sign for the Gunners as the Belgium international is expected to leave the Saints this summer after their relegation from the Premier League.

A fee of around £50m is expected to be enough to lure Lavia away from St. Mary’s and the youngster is not only wanted by Arsenal but several other clubs, such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United.

Arsenal are in the market for midfielders ahead of the new campaign and Lavia could partner Declan Rice in Mikel Arteta’s midfield next season, should the Gunners get a deal for the West Ham man over the line.

Lavia was very impressive during his debut season in the Premier League with Southampton and his performances throughout the campaign clearly caught the attention of several of England’s biggest clubs.

It is still uncertain where the Belgian will end up as Arsenal and the others have several targets to strengthen their midfields but right now, it seems the North London club are leading the way for the 19-year-old.