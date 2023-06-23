Bundesliga club closing in on Liverpool star with move to be completed next week

RB Leipzig are closing in on signing Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on loan until the end of the season as the youngster struggled for game time at Anfield throughout the current campaign.

In the build-up to the summer transfer window opening, there were rumours that the 20-year-old could leave Liverpool this summer as he was not happy about the number of minutes he received during his first season at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Carvalho is close to joining RB Leipzig on loan for a season with both clubs working on final details to get the deal over the line next week.

The transfer journalist states that the deal does not include an option to buy as the Reds seem to want to give the winger another chance.

RB Leipzig and Liverpool are closing in on Fabio Carvalho deal on loan until the end of the current season — clubs now working on final details to get it done next week. ??? #LFC Understand deal does NOT include buy option clause at this stage, club source confirms. pic.twitter.com/K26SXGkckH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Carvalho played 21 matches for Liverpool last season but only accumulated a total of 637 minutes – around seven full matches.

Throughout the backend of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp very rarely used the youngster and therefore it is no real surprise that a loan move has materialised for the upcoming season.