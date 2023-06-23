Chelsea keen on €60m Liverpool target, Jurgen Klopp really likes the player

Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

According to a report from Gazzetta, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp really likes the Italian international winger and the Reds could look to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old is reportedly valued at €60 million and it seems highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for a player who has had major injury problems in recent seasons.

Chiesa has missed in excess of 60 matches over the last two seasons and despite his enormous talent, his signing would be a gamble for any side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Both clubs could use more quality and depth in the wide areas and Chiesa would be a superb acquisition for them if he can stay fit.

The Italian international was regarded as one of the best attacking talents in the world following his performances in the European Championships when he helped his country win the tournament.

However, his development has stalled because of persistent injury problems and it remains to be seen whether Chiesa can get his career back on track.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea would represent an exciting move for the player.

Chelsea certainly have more financial resources compared to Liverpool but the Reds will be able to offer him Europa League football next season.

Furthermore, Chelsea have already signed players like Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk in January. They might not be able to offer Chiesa guaranteed first-team football.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.