Chelsea reject Man United’s third offer for Mason Mount

There’s never a dull moment at Stamford Bridge right now, with Chelsea having rejected Man United’s third bid for Mason Mount late on Friday night.

It’s clear that the England international has no intention of ever playing for the Blues again and is desperate to get away, but the west Londoners aren’t making things easy for him.

Incredibly, if a deal does eventually end up going through, Mount will be the ninth player that will have either left the club or been in discussions to leave.

Chelsea did need to trim their squad because of its bloated size, but they have been brutal in making the decisions required to do so.

morestories latest]

The question for Mount now is whether the Red Devils are going to be minded to make another offer, bearing in mind that it was thought their third was going to be their last.

? Manchester United are set to submit third official bid in excess of £55m for Mason Mount. #MUFC Sources feel this is going to be the final proposal after two bids rejected in the recent weeks. Man Utd want quick resolution — also, 100% agreed personal terms. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/DghgGwcI7F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Hope springs eternal, and as transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted, there cold be a way for both clubs to finally get this one over the line.

Understand Chelsea have just rejected Manchester United third bid for Mason Mount. ?? #MUFC It hasn’t met Chelsea valuation — as Chelsea counter offer is £58+7m to get it done. Chelsea have also offered to meet in person to resolve in everyone’s interests. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/ODt4eZIdCf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Man United had offered £50m + £5m in add ons, but the Blues have issued their counter offer of £58m + £7m.

Importantly, there has also been the offer of a personal meeting to thrash things out.

Clearly, therefore, it’s a deal that Chelsea are willing to do, with an agreed fee the last thing stopping any deal being signed off.