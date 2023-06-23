Danny Murphy believes Newcastle are making a transfer mistake this summer

Newcastle United have already stated their intent in this summer’s transfer market with the capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, however, talkSPORT pundit, Danny Murphy, believes that the Magpies are making a mistake chasing another midfield target.

Eddie Howe has shown in the short time that he’s been at St. James’ Park that he knows exactly what style he wants his team to play and, moreover, it seems abundantly clear that he knows the players that are able to execute that to the letter.

The Magpies were superb to watch during 2022/23, and anyone that was in any doubt prior to that season as to whether Howe would have what it takes to bring the north east giant back to the top table the Premier League, received an emphatic answer.

Indeed, this current Newcastle side is a team very much in Howe’s image, and therefore he needs to be given the benefit of the doubt when identifying new players to come in and improve what he already has in situ.

Murphy, meanwhile, isn’t happy about his pursuit of Leicester City’s James Maddison.

“The way Eddie Howe has set up this Newcastle side and the way I see them moving forward and staying on that same trajectory is not with James Maddison, even though he’s a super player who I admire,” he said on talkSPORT.

“[It’s] because he plays three in the middle of the pitch, a bit like early [Jurgen] Klopp when [Philippe] Coutinho went. Three athletes who can play but are just box-to-box, they press, they get back, they spot danger, they play high-tempo.

“He has three up front with the odd addition of a full-back. I think if he goes to Newcastle he’d have to play wide. Unless Eddie Howe – which I cannot see – completely changes system.”

Though a deal doesn’t appear to be close at this point, it does seem that Maddison is of interest to Newcastle.

Were they to be successful in acquiring his services, time will see whether Murphy is proved right or has to eat humble pie.