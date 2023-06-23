Exclusive: Dortmund identify out-of-favour Chelsea ace as Jude Bellingham replacement

Borussia Dortmund find themselves with the somewhat impossible task of replacing Jude Bellingham this summer.

BVB have identified out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a potentially suitable candidate who offers a similar level of positional versatility, according to Christian Falk.

“The interest in Conor Gallagher is very concrete and for months already. Now they see they need a player like Jude Bellingham, not just playing like Bellingham, but also showcasing an ability to play as a 6, 8 or 10. Dortmund see these things in Gallagher,” the BILD journalist exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest column. “The contract is until 2025, so they can pay him. They have the money from the Bellingham transfer and they also see – given he’s 23 years of age – he’s not too old to be an investment. So this is very realistic for Dortmund.”

The Englishman was admittedly utilised to a greater degree towards the tail end of the 2022/23 campaign, though was otherwise largely consigned to appearances from the bench.

MORE: Falk shares message from Harry Kane’s family amid Bayern’s summer pursuit

With the Blues showing a clear willingness to offload talent this summer, it’s entirely possible that the Signal Iduna Park-based outfit could be successful in their endeavours.

There’s plenty still to admire about Gallagher from a statistical point of view, even if his career in the Premier League has stagnated somewhat of late.

Certainly, interest in the midfielder as a potential Bellingham replacement is justified if FB Ref’s view on the matter is to be taken seriously, with the now Real Madrid man considered the second-most similar player.

Beyond that, the 23-year-old stands out as a remarkably progressive player, ranking highly for touches in the opposing penalty box (97th percentile) and progressive carries (81st percentile).