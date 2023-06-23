Fabrizio Romano reports everything in place for Chelsea to sign €35m star

Chelsea have reached a full agreement with Villarreal to sign Nicolas Jackson having been negotiating with the La Liga club over the last week.

A week ago the Blues agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old and were prepared to match the player’s release clause in his current deal – which stands at €35m.

Chelsea have been in negotiations ever since with Villarreal as a release clause needs to be paid in full and the West London club wanted to spread the payments out. Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Chelsea will pay a bit more than the €35m but will pay for Jackson in instalments to cooperate with Financial Fair Play.

Excl: Chelsea have finally reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, here we go! ???? #CFC Understand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments. Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. pic.twitter.com/5fXQvWXIEf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Jackson follows Christopher Nkunku through the Stamford Bridge door so far this summer as the Blues look to add firepower to their forward line.

The 21-year-old joined Villarreal in 2019 and, after progressing through their youth ranks, made his La Liga debut in 2021. The Senegal international scored 13 goals in 38 games last season for the Spanish side and will hope to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

The striker was also wanted by Southampton and Bournemouth in January and almost joined the latter as reported by The Athletic.

Everything happens for a reason though and just months later, Jackson has found himself at Chelsea ready to help the club into a new era under Mauricio Pochettino.