Bayern still hold hopes of landing Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer following some level of reassurance from the player’s family, Christian Falk shared in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Thomas Tuchel’s ambitions in the market hardly end there, with it understood the German tactician ‘would love’ to sign a further striker beyond the England international.

“Bayern are hoping to still sign Harry Kane this summer. Thomas Tuchel is not just dreaming of one striker – he would love to have two new strikers, which is a big challenge for the bosses,” the reporter wrote.

“Kane would be his No.1 target again. Perhaps the idea is playing with Kane on the 9 and Randal Kolo Muani.

“Whether they can get the money together is a big question. If they can’t and they don’t sign Rice for a huge amount of money, there’s more left to put into the offence.

“There are talks with Harry Kane’s family and I think they get the idea that he’s thinking about moving. The message from the Kane family is that he’s still thinking about going to the Bundesliga.”

Offers have yet to pour in for additional target Randal Kolo Muani, it is understood, which could allow the Bavarians to snap up both options relatively (relatively being the operative word) cheaply.

Bayern’s need for a top striker signing this summer has been quite clear all season since the departure of talismanic No.9 Robert Lewandowski.

The top-scorers chart certainly paints a rather bleak picture – Serge Gnabry tops the club’s Bundesliga list with 14 goals in 34 games – in comparison to the Poland international’s efforts of the prior campaign with 35 goals in 34 games.

Kane would certainly look to plug that gap after amassing 32 goals in 49 games (across all competitions) in what was a struggling Tottenham outfit.

Provided that Tuchel and Co. can convince Spurs to part ways with their most valuable asset by far, of course.