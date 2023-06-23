Future of exciting Man United youngster uncertain with Erik ten Hag to make decision soon

Amad Diallo’s future at Man United is still up in the air as the youngster wants to play first-team football and where he plays next season lies in the hands of Erik ten Hag.

The 20-year-old has proven to be a very exciting talent in his most recent loan spell with Sunderland and following his performances in the Championship, the winger is hoping for a chance at Old Trafford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a decision on Diallo’s future will be made in the coming weeks by Ten Hag, and if the Premier League club do decide to send him back out on loan, the player’s preference would be to return to Sunderland having enjoyed last season in the North East.

Amad Diallo’s future is still open. Man United will make final decision on Amad in the next weeks, he hopes for 1st team chance but it’s up to ten Hag. ? #MUFC Understand in case Manchester United decide to loan Amad out, the player’s preference would be Sunderland again. #SAFC pic.twitter.com/qcVN6zGIOh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Diallo had a very exciting campaign with Sunderland in the Championship where he played a total of 42 matches, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further four. The winger became a fan favourite in the North East and it is not a surprise he wants to return.

However, the winger’s preference would be to stay at Man United and experience the game time Alejandro Garnacho has been granted by Ten Hag.

Those positions are very competitive at the Manchester club and therefore, Diallo may have to wait another year.