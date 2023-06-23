Good news for Man United fans as Ten Hag will attempt to sign goalkeeper before end of the month

Manchester United are planning to make an offer for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana before the end of the month as Erik ten Hag sets about fixing his goalkeeper issues.

David de Gea came under a lot of scrutiny this past season for the errors he made and many United fans became frustrated by the Spaniard’s inability to play with the ball at his feet.

Although the 32-year-old is a legend at the club, it feels like it is time for him to move on from Old Trafford as the goalkeeper is yet to sign his new deal.

Ten Hag wants Inter Milan’s Andre Onana to replace him and Man United told the Cameroonian’s agent on Thursday that they will present an official offer to Inter for the goalkeeper by the end of the month, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The signing of Onana would be a brilliant addition to Ten Hag’s squad as the Dutch coach has worked with the goalkeeper before at Ajax and the 27-year-old is suited to the way the Man United boss wants to play.

The Cameroonian is a solid shot-stopper but most importantly, the Inter Milan star has excellent ball-playing skills.

It is uncertain whether Manchester club can get a deal done for Onana but this is a signing that would have a big impact on their season.