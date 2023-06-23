Jurgen Klopp’s agent provides update on Liverpool future amid calls to takeover Germany

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has responded to the call from the German newspaper BILD for the Liverpool boss to replace Hansi Flick as coach of the Germany national team.

Next summer is huge for the German national team as they look to win EURO 2024 in their home country but things are not going to plan.

The 2022 World Cup was a disaster under Hansi Flick’s watch as they left the competition at the group stages for the second time in a row and it has not been pretty ever since. During the current international window, Flick’s side failed to win any of their three matches; drawing with Ukraine and losing to both Poland and Colombia.

This has put pressure on the former Bayern Munich boss and BILD called for the country’s governing body the DFB to move for Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp to replace the current manager of the national team.

? German newspaper Bild has started a campaign to appoint Jürgen Klopp as the new head-coach of Germany! ?? Could be tempted to leave Liverpool? ?? pic.twitter.com/WmiDo6qlLL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 21, 2023

Klopp has a contract at Liverpool until 2026 having signed a new two-year deal last year and is highly unlikely to leave early as the Reds boss is overseeing a rebuild at the Merseyside club.

The Liverpool manager’s agent Marc Kosicke has now confirmed as much and has moved quickly to quash any chance of a sensational move into international football.

“Jürgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool,” Kosicke told Bild. “And [Germany] has a national coach. So it’s not an issue for us at all.”

Klopp is destined to take over as the head coach of Germany someday but that will likely come after 2026.