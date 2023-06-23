Kai Havertz chooses the number he will wear at Arsenal

The announcement of Kai Havertz’s arrival at Arsenal is just around the corner and ahead of that moment, the German has selected the number he will wear at the Emirates for next season.

The forward is set to move from Chelsea to Arsenal as part of a £67.5million deal after talks progressed quickly this week. Mikel Arteta has plans to get the best out of the player and believes he can unlock all the potential shown by the 24-year-old at Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz wore the number 29 at both Leverkusen and Chelsea and at Arsenal, the Germany international will unsurprisingly do the same, reports talkSPORT.

The number 29 is available ever since Matteo Guendouzi stopped playing for Arsenal in 2020 – ahead of his 2022 exit – and it has been previously worn by stars such as Ashley Cole and Granit Xhaka.

Havertz has adopted the 29 shirt since breaking through the ranks at Bayer Leverkusen and hasn’t looked back since as it is dedicated to his brother.