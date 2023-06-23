Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer for over €200m

Kylian Mbappe’s relationship with Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly over and the French superstar will move to Real Madrid in a deal worth over €200m.

At the start of June, the 24-year-old communicated to PSG that he will not be accepting the option of an extra year on his current deal, therefore, the forward will leave the Ligue 1 champions next summer for free.

PSG are believed to be determined to not let Mbappe leave for nothing as they have invested a lot of money in the superstar and that could lead to a summer exit – although the France international has said he is staying for another season.

PSG Community are now reporting that Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer as the Emir of Qatar and Madrid president Florentino Perez have agreed a deal worth €250m for the PSG star – which includes €50m in add-ons.

???EXCLU @PSGCOMMUNITY_ Kylian Mbappé et le PSG, c’est TERMINÉ! ? L’attaquant va rejoindre le Real Madrid dès cet été. L’Émir et Florentino Perez se sont mis d’accord pour un transfert de 250M€ (dont 50M€ de bonus). Toutes les infos exclusives: https://t.co/fTyJEHSpRx ?? pic.twitter.com/qWbTkvA5LG — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) June 22, 2023

This would be huge news if it proves to be true as Mbappe is the most valuable player on the planet and would make Real Madrid a strong contender to win another Champions League crown.

A small caveat is having signed Jude Bellingham for over €100m, it would be hard to see the La Liga giants spending another €250m, especially when Mbappe is free in 12 months’ time.