Leeds flop could now make move to Champions League club

The 2023/24 English Championship season isn’t too far in the future now, and for Leeds United, this is a hugely important summer.

By Friday afternoon there had still been no managerial or sporting director announcement, and those have to be a priority for new owners of the club, 49ers Enterprises.

Aside from those off-field matters, the knowledge of which players are surplus to requirements is of great importance too.

Once any players that either don’t want to play for the club in the Championship, aren’t good enough to be at the club or are too expensive to be kept on are all moved on, the club will be in a much healthier position to move forward.

One of those likely to leave this summer is Junior Firpo.

Signed from Barcelona, the player never really took to life at Elland Road and he’s unlikely to be missed by those that pay their hard-earned week in and week out.

Having only played 24 games in all competitions last season, per WhoScored, he was never really a first choice either.

Given he was earning £60,000 per week (via Capology) too, there’s a significant cost saving to be made for the club, something that they’ll need to consider as part of their budget moving forward.

According to La Gazzette du Fennec, Marseille are interested in bringing the player to Ligue Un, and a move there would certainly be a step up in quality for Firpo, given that the French giants will also be in the Champions League next season.