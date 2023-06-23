Liverpool are interested in signing the Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder has had an impressive campaign with the Spanish club this past season scoring 11 goals and picking up six assists across all competitions.

Veiga is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a big future ahead of him. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class playmaker in the near future.

According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno (h/t Paisley Gates), Liverpool have offered a €5 million contract to the talented young midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services. Veiga would end up earning €96,000-a-week if he joins the Reds.

The midfielder reportedly has a €40 million release clause in his contract and Liverpool will face competition from Chelsea for the player.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to add more creativity and goals to their meat field. They tried to sign the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount earlier in the window but the player is thought to be closing in on a move to Manchester United instead.

Veiga would be a quality alternative to the England international.

Although the 21-year-old is quite young, he has shown that he is capable of performing at a high level and working with a top-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

If Liverpool managed to sign him this summer, he could prove to be a long-term asset for them. The €40m outlay would look like a bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential.