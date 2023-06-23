Liverpool offer 11-goal target a contract worth €96k-a-week to join the club

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are interested in signing the Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder has had an impressive campaign with the Spanish club this past season scoring 11 goals and picking up six assists across all competitions.

Veiga is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a big future ahead of him. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class playmaker in the near future.

According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno (h/t Paisley Gates), Liverpool have offered a €5 million contract to the talented young midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services. Veiga would end up earning €96,000-a-week if he joins the Reds.

The midfielder reportedly has a €40 million release clause in his contract and Liverpool will face competition from Chelsea for the player.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to add more creativity and goals to their meat field. They tried to sign the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount earlier in the window but the player is thought to be closing in on a move to Manchester United instead.

Veiga would be a quality alternative to the England international.

Gabri Veiga to Chelsea or Liverpool?
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle want to complete game-changing double signing for huge money
Manchester United met with 27-yr-old’s agent yesterday, star will cost £43 million
Chelsea working to seal 21-year-old’s signing after rivals pull out of race

Although the 21-year-old is quite young, he has shown that he is capable of performing at a high level and working with a top-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

If Liverpool managed to sign him this summer, he could prove to be a long-term asset for them. The €40m outlay would look like a bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential.

More Stories Gabri Veiga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.