Liverpool prepared to pay £76.8 million for La Liga star

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

According to a report via MSN, Liverpool are prepared to pay a fee of around €90 million (£76.8m) for the Uruguayan international.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for Real Madrid and he was an indispensable asset for Carlo Ancelotti this past season. The midfielder chipped in with 12 goals and 7 assists across all competitions and it seems highly unlikely that the Spanish club will sanction his departure.

Valverde is versatile enough to play as a central midfielder as well as a winger. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool if they managed to pull it off.

The Reds missed out on the signing of Jude Bellingham earlier this summer and Valverde could prove to be a quality alternative.

The 24-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a world-class box-to-box midfielder and working with a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him improve further.

Real Madrid are putting together a midfield for the future and selling Valverde will come as a major surprise. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with a concrete proposal of €90 million for the midfielder in the coming weeks.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. They have been linked with players like Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone as well. It is evident that Liverpool are looking to improve their midfield considerably this summer.