Man United make third and final bid for Chelsea’s Mason Mount

It’s now or never for Mason Mount to make a switch from Chelsea to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have already had two bids turned down for the England midfielder by Chelsea, however, on Friday afternoon it was reported that they had returned with a third bid, which is expected to be their final offer.

Given that it’s believed that Mount has no intention of staying with the Blues and has apparently expressed a preference for moving to Old Trafford, it would be in everyone’s best interests at this point if Todd Boehly accepted that another player is going to be on the move from Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United third bid for Mason Mount is £50m plus £5m add ons, as expected. ? #MUFC Told it also includes better payment terms conditions than last one. All parties very confident to get it done. Mount very clear with Chelsea: no new deal, he wants United move. pic.twitter.com/UvXOenb7PU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

It’s been an eventful summer transfer window already for the west Londoners, with seven players moved on or about to depart.

Though such a cull seemed necessary after Boehly allowed his ego to get in the way of a sensible buying policy in the last two transfer windows, it still means that Chelsea are going to look remarkably different at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News Danny Murphy believes Newcastle are making a transfer mistake this summer Sheikh Jassim eyeing Premier League rivals if Man United deal isn’t done soon Premier League defender could be Enzo Maresca’s first Leicester signing

Whether Mauricio Pochettino will be given enough time to meld everything together and take the Blues back to the top of the Premier League will only be seen over the course of the next few months.

In any event, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, United have offered £50m and £5m in add ons for Mount, and Romano suggests that all parties are confident of getting the deal done.