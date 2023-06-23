Manchester United to submit final offer in excess of £55 million for 24-yr-old target

Manchester United seem determined to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder has refused to sign an extension with the Blues and he will have to be sold this summer. His contract expires next year and Chelsea will not want to lose him on a free transfer.

The Red Devils have already failed with two offers to sign the player and it seems that they are now prepared to submit a third and final offer for the player.

According to a report from the Times, Manchester United will submit an offer in excess of £55 million for the midfielder and they are prepared to walk away from the deal if the third offer is rejected.

Mount is in the final year of his contract and an offer in excess of £55 million sounds very reasonable.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Chelsea over the years and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United need to add creativity and goals in the middle of the park and Mount seems like an ideal fit. The 24-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will be hoping to compete for the league title next season and players like Mount will certainly help them bridge the gap with crosstown rivals Manchester City.

The 24-year-old had an underwhelming campaign with Chelsea this past season and he will be hoping to bounce back strongly. His determination to succeed could prove to be an added bonus for Manchester United if they can pull off his signing.