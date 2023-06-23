Newcastle hold talks for 22-year-old with 10 goals & 13 assists last season

Newcastle United are looking to improve their midfield options this summer and they are closing in on the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

A report from Newcastle World claims that they have now held further talks with RB Leipzig regarding Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old Hungarian midfielder is highly rated around Europe and he has been exceptional for the German club this past season.

Szoboszlai has chipped in with 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions and he will add some much-needed creativity and goals to the Newcastle midfield.

The Magpies have Bruno Guimaraes as the only reliable midfielder at their disposal and the signings of Tonali and Szoboszlai would improve them immensely.

Newcastle need a better and bigger squad next season especially now that they are in the Champions League.

A move to Newcastle could be an attractive proposition for Szoboszlai who will want to play for an ambitious club. Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they are looking to put together a formidable squad capable of challenging for major trophies.

The 22-year-old Hungarian would be a quality long-term investment for them and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder.

The Hungarian international has already proven himself in the Bundesliga and he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Apart from adding creativity and goals to the Newcastle midfield, he will add a new dimension to their attack from set pieces as well. The 22-year-old Hungarian is an excellent free-kick taker.