Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old South Korean defender has established himself as one of the best central defenders in Europe and he helped Napoli win the league title this past season.

Apparently Manchester United are keen on signing the defender and the player reportedly agreed terms with them earlier this summer.

However, a recent report claims that Newcastle have offered him a lucrative contract worth around £230,000 a week as well.

Newcastle and Manchester United are not the only clubs looking to sign the player and he is on the radar of German champions Bayern Munich as well. It will be interesting to see where the 26-year-old ends up eventually.

The defender has a release clause of £39 million in his contract and he is tempted to join Bayern Munich.

Newcastle certainly need to add more quality and depth to their backline and Kim Min-jae would be a quality partner for Sven Botman next season.

Similarly, Manchester United will need a quality defender if Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof decide to move on.