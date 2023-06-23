Newcastle want to complete game-changing double signing for huge money

Newcastle United are looking to continue shopping in Italy and have their eyes set on two of the best players in Serie A.

The Magpies are close to completing a massive €70m deal for AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali to strengthen their midfield this summer and it looks like the Premier League club want to continue shopping in the Italian league by adding two more Serie A stars.

According to transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Newcastle want to sign both AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa. This would be a huge moment for the Tyneside club should they complete deals for both as the pair are sensational footballers and would make a big difference to Eddie Howe’s team.

No official talks have started yet for either player and Di Marzio states that the arrival of the Frenchman is complicated, as he is also being targeted by Atlético Madrid.

As for Chiesa, Aston Villa are ready to rival Newcastle and offer €60m for the winger, therefore, Newcastle may have to pay more.

Both deals would likely cost Newcastle over €100m to complete, but should the Magpies land both stars, this would be a huge statement of intent to the rest of Europe as the two players would get into most European sides.

It does look difficult for the Premier League club to get both players but they will try once Tonali is confirmed as a Newcastle player.