Benjamin Pavard remains keen on departing Bayern Munich this summer and has his eyes set on one of four potential suitors, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona.

This follows on from talks between the Frenchman’s agents and the Merseysiders – talks that have, as of yet, failed to progress into a concrete bid.

“Liverpool and Pavard. They talked with the agents but have never been concrete with the club and that’s also the positions of the other clubs. There aren’t many clubs which are of interest to Pavard. There was and is Barca, there’s Liverpool, Chelsea, then if City are on the table, City too,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest CaughtOffside column.

Jurgen Klopp’s men face something of a defensive conundrum this window in light of a number of factors ranging from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new inverted role to the unreliability of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Ideally, the Reds need at least one defensive addition this summer, though find themselves both faced with the need to consider a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk as the left-sided centre-back and top cover for Ibrahima Konate if they are to persist with their No.66’s hybrid role.

One gets the impression, despite reports of interest in left-footed centre-halves, that a right-sided centre-back should be the priority. That is if the side’s German tactician is committed to persisting with the tactical tweak he implemented late in the prior campaign.

Matters are hardly helped either by the clear need to invest further in the midfield following a disastrous showing from senior options for much of 2022/23.