It’s already been quite the week for Newcastle United after news that their attempt to acquire AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali had been successful.

Well-informed transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted the news in his trademark ‘here we go’ style on Friday afternoon, and it’s certainly a deal that will have the whole of Europe sitting up and taking notice.

Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement for €70m fee with add-ons. Milan will also have sell-on clause. ????? #NUFC Documents are being prepared. Tonali will sign contract until 2029 for €7m per year and €2m add-ons. It’s record sale ever for an Italian player. pic.twitter.com/w7Ixt07bJt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

As Romano states, it’s a record sale for an Italian player, and shows the pull that Newcastle now have to bring Europe’s best footballing talents to St. James’ Park.

The expectation levels are sure to rise accordingly amongst the Toon Army, bit the Saudi Public Investment Fund don’t appear to be stopping their spending spree just yet.

It seems that Leicester City star, James Maddison, is still on the club’s radar and, according to journalist, Rudy Galetti, the Magpies are going all in for the England midfielder now that they’ve snared Tonali.

The Foxes want £50m for his services per Sky Sports, but Galetti believes that Newcastle won’t offer that much, at least not initially.

“Newcastle don’t give up for James Madison and today he remains the main target to strengthen the midfield,“ he told Give Me Sport.

“The Magpies are willing to pay around €40-45 million (£34-38 million) plus add-ons to convince Leicester and Tottenham are on his track as well.”

More Stories / Latest News Sheikh Jassim eyeing Premier League rivals if Man United deal isn’t done soon Premier League defender could be Enzo Maresca’s first Leicester signing Fabrizio Romano reports everything in place for Chelsea to sign €35m star

If Eddie Howe is able to add Maddison to his midfield, he will then have covered all bases in terms of creativity, high energy pressing, pace and power.

Were he to add one or two more studious purchases before the transfer window closes, the Magpies will surely be one of the favourites to push Man City and others hard for the Premier League title and other silverware next season.