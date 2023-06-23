Premier League centre-back targeted as Lenglet option moves further away for Tottenham

Things could be about to change quite significantly under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, with the new man in charge turning his attentions to Premier League centre-back.

Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, who was on loan to the Lilywhites during the 2022/23 campaign, has returned to his parent club and, according to Football Insider, is ‘lost’ to Spurs now.

It’s believed that the Catalan club are still looking for buyers for the former Sevilla centre-back, and it may well be that Tottenham try their luck again at some point later in the summer transfer window.

For now, Football Insider suggest that the north Londoners are targeting Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 25-year-old played 29 games in all competitions for the Cottagers last season according to WhoScored, and acquitted himself well.

With only a year left on his current contract, Fulham are in the position where they need to come to an agreement on a longer contract with the player or look to move him on now rather than losing him for free in 12 months time.

Capology note his relatively low wages of £40,000 per week, which is bound to appeal to Daniel Levy when he’s looking over the figures and whether such a deal would work financially.

With plenty of time for deals to be done, Tottenham can afford to be relaxed about the situation, however, if other clubs realise that the highly-rated player is on the market, then Spurs may regret not going after him when they had a free run.