Tottenham to move for England international in coming days says Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham will make their move for Leicester City’s James Maddison in the coming days as the North London club are determined to land the England international. 

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Spurs are working hard to get the Maddison deal up and running as they plan to make their move in the coming days in order to beat Newcastle to the 26-year-old.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has approved the signing of the England international as he sees the midfielder having an impact at the North London club as the Australian coach looks to build a squad to help Spurs compete next season.

A report from the Guardian claims that Tottenham are now the frontrunners to secure the 26-year-old’s services despite strong interest from Newcastle.

The Magpies are close to completing a €70m deal for Sandro Tonali and it is uncertain how much that is cutting into their summer budget – which could give Tottenham an advantage.

Maddison should be a very good signing for Tottenham as he is a proven performer in the Premier League and could have an immediate impact on Postecoglou’s side.

The England international picked up 10 goals and 9 assists in the league this past season and would be looking to improve on that in a better team this time around.

  1. These transfers take so long .
    Get together and get it Done.
    Do you want to come ? Yes ? Right lets negotiate.

