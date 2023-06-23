Video: Ruben Neves in tears as he bids goodbye to Wolves ahead of new Saudi adventure with Al-Hilal

In one of the more surprising moves of the summer transfer window, Ruben Neves leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers and signing for Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League is done and dusted.
Why this deal is different to many of the others that have occurred over the past couple of weeks is that Neves is still, theoretically, in his prime as a player.
It was thought that he could move to Barcelona (per AS), however, the Catalans were clearly not in a position to commit, and so Neves will now ply his trade in the Middle East.
Saying goodbye to the Wolves supporters via official club social media was clearly a tough experience for him as he broke down in tears on more than one occasion.
A message from @rubendsneves_… pic.twitter.com/tWAcfnkp5q
— Wolves (@Wolves) June 23, 2023