Video: “We should have an ambition and aspiration to be number one” – Newcastle chairman clear on next steps

How times have changed at Newcastle United since the days of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

When the Saudi Public Investment Fund took over the club from the former, the Magpies were in 19th position in the Premier League and prime candidates for relegation to the Championship.

Once Eddie Howe stepped in, it was like a weight had been lifted and Newcastle had morphed into the swashbuckling outfit that they used to be under Kevin Keegan.

Eighteen months on and things are going from strength to strength, and in an interview with club media, chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, explained that he wanted the club to be number one.